Letter to the editor: City should fund essentials first

After observing the city council and the county commissioners, I’ve come to believe very few of them are concerned about the concerns or safety of the taxpayers.

Councilman Mike Boyett has returned every phone call to me. Councilman Shaun Brown has not returned one phone call. Commissioner Denis Pitman has returned no phone calls. If this is a true reflection of our local government representatives, I understand why we are in our present situation.

By absentee ballot, I voted for the public safety mill levy, but it will be the last time, until priorities are changed. Public safety and the Public Works Department should be first priority and funded properly and fully.

We have had several white elephants thrown at us over the years. The council has been a gopher for the Chamber of Commerce and other organizations. Examples: Dehler Park, convention center, dog park, artificial turf at Amend Park, bike trails, etc. Fund these after the essentials are funded. Try your luck on a mill levy for the above projects and see how far you get.

Kenneth L. Peterson

Billings

