Letter to the editor: City's infrastructure crumbles as Hub closes

Our local politicians got the final say: The Hub is closing. It is not being shuttered due to COVID-19, but because of lack of funding and tax money that can what? Be put to better use? Hmm, interesting theory, but how is this proposal viable? Our city's basic infrastructure is crumbling all because of the almighty dollar which makes no sense. Will the resources left available be able to stay solvent and hold up under the onslaught of those that need services rendered, such as what The Hub offered? Will moving it facilitate growth and in what and whose capacity? Who holds the key answers? Ah, the powers that be! The deal is sealed.