Letter to the editor: Clean up I-90 corridor

I’m writing to follow up on Kelly Kaufman’s Dec. 29, 2019, letter.

Kelly Kaufman, I totally agree with you. The I-90 corridor is a pigsty. What happened to “Adopt A Highway?” Is the highway department that busy? Why can’t inmates and halfway house residents be used at least twice a week? Is this a lot of Wyoming garbage that Billings takes at the dump? Stupid idea!

Businesses should clean up along their portions, also.

Why can’t we have Keep America Beautiful clean-ups monthly?

For those of you who are supposed to keep it clean, it is very clever of you to just let snow cover it.

We pay taxes for clean-up. Please call the mayor, highway department, city council, the businesses along the route, or even the governor because it’s an interstate.

In all my years of living here, I don’t remember it being this bad daily. This is an eyesore for the city of Billings and embarrassing when people come to shop, especially during the holidays. No other town would put up with this, and neither should we.

Joanne Buechler

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0