Letter to the editor: Clearwater wind project should not proceed

Clearwater wind project being built by Next Era Energy here in Montana is touted as a "blessing" for Montana and its citizens. Phase I includes 130 turbines, eventually expanding to 300 to provide 750 megawatts of energy to power 135,000 homes in Washington state. Proponents tout the benefit of jobs and financial gain Montana will reap for permitting their project to exist in Montana.

But let's take a look back in time, to the year 2017 when Montana, Wyoming, and other coal rich states, due to reduced local use of coal, were looking for a facility off Washington's coast for exporting coal to Asian markets (Japan-South Korea, 44 million metric tons), the end results would have been a great benefit to all states involved.

Washington's Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee and his ecology department refused to allow permits to build these structures, citing ecological reasons. In 2021, Joe Biden's administration stated they wanted the Supreme Court to rule against the coal producing states, which they did. Washington's refusal to permit the building of the export facility dealt a huge blow to the economy in Montana and Wyoming.

I think the Clearwater wind project will be a huge negative effect on Montana's environment and ecosystems and should not be allowed to proceed. That's the stand Washington used, so why not Montana? Reminds me of "what's good for the gander is good for the goose." Montana will not be able to use this energy.

Richard Deines

Billings