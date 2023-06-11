Climate change continues to be a major political issue ever since Obama declared in 2009 that climate change was a crisis. Obama has no scientific education of record so you have to wonder where he came up with that idea; but his party, the Democrats, are notorious for creating crises to justify expensive legislation.

The major emphasis of climate crises activity is the reduction of the use of fossil fuels to minimize the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) in our air. The amount of CO2 in the air we breathe is currently 0.4%, and plants need CO2 to thrive. In fact CO2 enhancement studies have shown increased levels of CO2 greatly enhance plant growth. Even a small rise in CO2 levels results in significant increases in crop yields. Maybe more CO2 is a better goal rather than less, and the Chinese with their heavy current investments in coal fired electric power plants (so their people can have reliable electric power) are smarter than we are.

In the years since Obama discovered the “Climate Crisis,” our scientific community has been unable to reliably predict weather. Actually the world has been getting warmer since 1700, which was the end of the Little Ice Age. Before that, about 1000 A.D., was the Medieval Warm Period when the Vikings farmed Greenland so there is a history of “climate change.” But realistically it is so slow that common sense tells us that we will barely notice and can easily adapt.

Stuart Deans

Billings