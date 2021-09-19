Letter to the editor: Climate change should be taken seriously

My great-grandparents homesteaded in Montana in the late 1890s, so my Montana roots run deep. I love Montana. But this summer in Billings was not the Montana I knew growing up. Temperatures in the 100s day after day, smoke-filled skies so that you couldn't see the Beartooth or Pryor mountains most days. The climate crisis, driven by the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and fossil gas, is staring us in the face, with decade-long droughts, massive wildfires across the West and hurricanes stacked up in the Gulf like planes on a runway.

Montana, and many other western states, have made their living and benefited from fossil fuels, but unless we rapidly turn away from them the places we love will become more and more unbearable. We have a choice: continue to ignore the climate crisis or take a stand for the planet and for future generations. In order to do that, however, we have to also take a stand for justice.