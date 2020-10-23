Letter to the editor: Climate issues should be taken seriously

It did not have to be this way: fires burning millions of acres, powerful hurricanes, devastating floods, flora and fauna dying out, our drinking water polluted, and our atmosphere burdened with millions of more tons of carbon.

“Climate experts consider the Trump years to be lost time — while also warning that we don’t have four more years to waste.” (TIME, Oct. 19, 2020)

It remains a mystery to me as to why President Trump and many conservatives refuse to take the global warming issue more seriously.

Past presidents, going as far back as Jimmy Carter and the Bushes, all gave serious consideration to ways they could lower our addition of carbon into the atmosphere. Americans can be proud of the advancements and accomplishments we made in that regard.

The Trump Administration: “With a growing Conservative majority on the Supreme Court and a Federal Judiciary increasingly dominated by Trump appointees, new legal challenges could leave the EPA weak.”

Is this the legacy we want to leave our grandkids? We think it is an inconvenience for us to wear a mask to protect others from the coronavirus as well as ourselves. Shouldn’t we care about our kids’ future habitat also?