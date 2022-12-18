Letter to the editor: Climate warming pollution

I was interested to read the discussions in the letters to the editor about charging corporations for their climate-warming pollution and how it benefits Montana.

Clearly, doing nothing is the best path to inflating climate-change costs for all Montanans and our way of life, our nature, and our activities. It’s happening now.

The University Extension office tells us that farmers have needed to change what crops they plant over the past couple of decades. We have a drought that can be attributed to the warming temperatures.

The people of Montana can’t afford more childhood illness from diesel school bus exhaust, more energy cost volatility, more forest fires and smoke, and insurance increases.

Polluters have been getting away with using our atmosphere as a trash bin for free while ordinary households pay for the consequences. This is not only unfair, it’s a market failure.

A free market is an efficient market only if the expenses of production are borne by the producers. If the cost of pollution is moved to the corporations, they will quickly innovate to cleaner approaches. This basic concept is what’s made America great.

Returning the revenue from a carbon tax back to consumers is enough to essentially cover increased costs of 85% of American households, including 95% of the least wealthy 60% of Americans.

This type of policy prevents the growth of government as we head to a cleaner, more stable, and affordable energy system.

Hope Smith

Red Lodge