Letter to the editor: Clinic made the tough but correct decision

Billings can be very proud to have leaders who are willing to make a right but tough decision. It must have been difficult for Billings Clinic to cancel the Classic.

It was a choice made last year, but it looked as if we were coming out of the pandemic, only to see a resurgence of COVID cases. Having been a volunteer for years for the event I know the hours of work, the numbers of volunteers involved, and the careful planning it takes to put on an event like this. This annual event raises money to afford all of us state of the art medical care.

I know this decision was not made easily but it was the right decision to make in light up the uptick in the number of COVID patients. Kudos to Billings Clinic for making that very tough decision, one that we all understand. Now it is time for all of us to show our support. We understand and will help make the expanded NICU unit happen.

Joan McCracken

Billings

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0