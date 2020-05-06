Letter to the editor: Closure protesters are selfish

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The spectacle of Trump supporters flouting social distancing and not wearing masks was on full display. I am disgusted with these people who claim to be patriots yapping about liberty and freedom, demanding Montana re-open its economy. These are thoughtless, selfish people threatening the lives of all, especially the most vulnerable and our health care workers.

There were even wannabe soldiers carrying their silly guns saying they were in a militia. Do they plan to shoot the virus? They claim low numbers of COVID-19 in Montana but can’t seem to understand that is because of the governor’s orders to shelter-in-place and shut down non-essential services has worked.

Trump enjoys whipping ignorant people into a frenzy and he is the biggest fool of all who has completely botched the U.S. response to the pandemic. The U.S. has 25% of all cases in the world and the virus continues to spread throughout the country. Over 40,000 Americans and counting have died awful deaths because of his incompetence.