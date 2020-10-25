Letter to the editor: Clueless

Rep. Greg Gianforte has alarming views on Social Security and retirement. Last time he ran for governor he stated, "How old was Noah when he built the ark? 600. He wasn't like, cashing Social Security checks, he wasn't hanging out, he was working. So, I think we have an obligation to work.”

Well, it’s obvious from that clueless statement that he has no idea what kind of work Montanans do or the toll it takes on their body. And it’s clear from his position on Right-to-Work legislation that if elected, Gianforte will work to undermine unions and our well-deserved retirement will become a relic of the past. Private and public sector workers depend on their pensions and Social Security to make sure the golden years are golden.

By working 40, 60, even 80 hours a week, union electricians, carpenters, operators, laborers, boilermakers, pipefitters, plumbers, firefighters, educators, police officers, and snowplow drivers, earn their pensions and Social Security checks by the sweat of their brow and the strength of their collective bargaining agreements.

Retiring with dignity and cashing your pension/Social Security checks that you earned through a lifetime of work, should never draw the scorn of millionaires like Gianforte.

I’m voting for Mike Cooney.