Letter to the editor: Coalition politics has eliminated cooperation

National coalition politics have engendered a partisan environment that has effectively eliminated any degree of cooperation between both political parties. The 535 members of Congress are elected to represent their respective districts and not the party coalition they joined when sworn into office.

Recent history is replete with examples of the lack of compromise between the parties. Americans today are represented by political figures who struggle to cooperate across party lines at an unprecedented rate, resulting in high profile fiscal and political stagnation. The individual representative’s role in facilitating partisanship is less clear. Party affiliation significantly shapes a legislator’s voting record, so much that in some cases, a change in a legislator’s party affiliation results in an immediate and significant realignment of voting behavior toward the new party agenda. The entire point of having political parties is that there are shared differences between groups of voters. But in recent years, powered by leadership in both parties, that divide has seemingly widened, and tensions between the parties have grown more acrimonious.