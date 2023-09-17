Kendall Cotton’s column on the complaint against Attorney General Knudsen missed the mark (Gazette Sept. 15). This is not a fight between the Montana Legislature and the Supreme Court as co-equal branches of government. This is a question of breach of attorneys’ code of conduct.

As a practicing attorney, I must follow certain rules. I am free to disagree with decisions, but I must respect the judge and abide by the decisions. If there is cause, I can appeal or file an ethical complaint against the judge. What I cannot do is impugn the judge’s integrity or tell my clients not to follow the judge’s order.

Judges are like referees. It is fair to question calls. It is another matter to question honesty. And the rules are different for fans and players. Fans can be obnoxious. Players are held to a higher standard and players who disrespect referees get technicals.

The complaint against Knudson is he violated ethical rules in that legal proceeding, not as a politician, but as an attorney practicing law. Politicians, like fans, are free to say whatever they want. But as a player in the game, Knudson was obligated to respect referees. Does he deserve a technical? That has yet to be determined.

Mr. Cotton’s mistake, however, was to call this a political fight. It is not. It is about the duty of any lawyer before any judge in Montana. If lawyers disrespect judges and court orders, that undermines the rule of law. The alternative is rule by force.

Rodd Hamman

Billings