Letter to the editor: Columnist should use use facts, not alarmist lies

Senator Cary Smith’s guest opinion (Billings Gazette Jan. 18) claims the administration has a “plan to increase the IRS six-fold, with 87,000 additional agents.” This repeated assertion of an obvious falsehood validates the propagandist’s advice in Mein Kampf: “…propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is borne in mind constantly and with unflagging attention. It must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over.”

The 87,000 number comes from a Treasury Department estimate of the total number of IRS employees it will likely hire over the next 10 years. Based on the age distribution of the current workforce, the same agency estimates it will retire a slug of about 52,000 employees in the next six years. There is no published estimate of expected retirements in the four years following, but you can do the math.

The recent history of IRS staffing is a study in congressional malfeasance. From 2010 to 2019 staffing levels declined by nearly 20% while the workload (number of returns processed) increased 19%. Funding was cut year over year with the implied threat that unless the performance improved the cuts would continue. Enforcement funding was cut even more, by 31%. The result is that audits of wealthy individuals who had a positive income of a million dollars or more dropped by over 70%.

Whether the IRS should be funded to replace ancient computer operating systems, improve customer service, and increase its workforce are topics worthy of debate. But let’s use facts, not alarmist lies.

Jim Neu

Roberts