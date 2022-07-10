Letter to the editor: Columns valuable even when wrong

Kendall Cotton’s column in the July 3 Gazette made an excellent case that abortion should be legal. For America’s founders, Cotton wrote, freedoms were “firmly rooted in property rights and the concept that each person has the right of ownership over themselves. … [T]he founders viewed these rights as extensions of people’s ownership over their own bodies and minds.”

Cotton’s columns are valuable, even when wrong, because he takes facts and arguments seriously. Contrast that with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Asked on the July 2 “State of the Union” whether a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio should be forced to bear the rapist’s child, Noem played dodgeball.

Seeking to pin the governor down, Dana Bash asked about the physical damage that giving birth could cause a 10-year-old. Noem said that “the doctor, the family, the individuals closest to that will make the decisions there for that family.” She did not mention that many Americans think all hard abortion decisions should be made that way.

Noem was even worse when asked whether former President Trump bore any responsibility for the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. Noem responded with a word salad that avoided the question but provided this insight: “we’ve got to have a time in our country where we all start talking to each other again.”

Noem, undoubtedly, would have had no problem talking about Jan. 6 if a Democrat had been president. Her naked ambition blinds her to what conscientious conservatism ought to be.

David Crisp

Billings