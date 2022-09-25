Letter to the editor: Comics are appetizer before serious news

I agree with the comment of Grant Beagles from Miles City regarding the change with the Gazette's comic section, however I consider the comics my appetizer to the Gazette. It helps prepare me for the more serious issues normally covered in the paper. Plus the comics remind me there are still some good people left and life here in Montana is not full of doom and gloom. Now that I have seen the new lineup in the Sunday paper I suggest that you bring back Beatle Bailey and keep the new ones so I can get a glimpse of different new humor.