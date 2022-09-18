 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Comics are 'dessert' after reading news

  • 0

I read with sadness the reasoning for dropping some comics from the print edition. I’m afraid the editorial staff doesn’t get it. Readers can get unbiased national news from multiple sources. Even local news is multi sourced.

One of the great differences is the comics and other (apparently irrelevant) content. The comics section is my “dessert” after reading the rest of the news. As silly as it may sound, I dropped the Ft. Worth Star Telegram in favor of the Dallas Morning News based on the comics when I was stuck in Texas. Us “old fogies” really don’t want to have to get online for anything. 

Grant Beagles

Miles City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News