Letter to the editor: Commission needs public help with redistricting

The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission needs your help in drawing the new legislative district that go into effect for the 2024 elections. Four drafts of maps have been proposed for purposes of generating public comments. No one of these maps with be the final map. The Commission is currently taking public comments, both in-person and virtually, to help guide the creation of a final map. The Commission values robust critique of the draft maps and asks individual to provide additional information which specifically identifies how a map meets or does meet the criteria and goals the Commission is using, or complies with applicable laws. The Commission appreciates the immeasurable benefits of public comment when developing a final legislative districts map capable of representing all of Montana. Map suggestions and comments articulating communities of interest, alerting the Commission to possible geographical barriers in proposed voting districts, and creating opportunities for voting district capable of representing both the majority and minority views and values, are particularly valuable. These types of public comments help ensure the final map meets the applicable criteria, goals and Voter Rights Act, as well as promoting the best representation possible for all of Montana. Additional information about this process is available at MDAC – Developing Legislative Districts for Montana (mtredistricting.gov). Please participate in the process. Your voice can make a difference in the final map.