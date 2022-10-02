Letter to the editor: Commissioner Pitman supports the military

I am writing to show my support for Denis Pitman for County Commissioner. I had the honor to work side by side with Denis while preparing for the commissioning of the USS Billings. Denis spent countless hours and money from his own pocket to help put on one of the finest commissioning events in naval history.

Here in Billings he attended numerous events telling people about the ship and its crew. His support prior to the commissioning is only a portion of what he has done. He still continues to support the crew by being the vice chairman of the Friends of the USS Billings board. He is very active when we have had crew members visit billings, taking time from his personal weekends and evening to tour the crew members around our city. His passion and dedication to the military community is beyond words. He is also a huge supporter of the Yellowstone National Cemetery, again spending countless hours to make the final resting place of our veterans honorable.