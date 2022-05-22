Letter to the editor: Commissioners need to be accountable

The evaluation and subsequent presentation of the Metra proposals to the county commissioners has me scratching my head. The finance director isn’t accountable for committee recommendations. However, voters do hold the commissioners accountable. Therefore, commissioners must make a decision based on their intellect, not that of the committee. Demands for further evaluative information is definitively within the commissioners’ scope of responsibility.

The five evaluation criteria obviously had further detailed breakdowns in order to steer the review committee to their decisions. Having to ask for said detailed spreadsheets must never happen. This detailed information should have been given to the commissioners at the time of the evaluation presentation. Without such, the presentation is near valueless.

Being told divulging such information is against policy is most certainly breaking public purchasing law. Once the AVG and ASM proposals were received and opened they became public property and public information. Once the evaluation is complete and presented to decision makers it also became public property and public information.

The presentation was condescending, telling commissioners how to think and how to vote. During my time as a procurement manager, had I made such a presentation I would have been fired on the spot.

It appears to me that the entrenched are shepherding this process to the conclusion they want. As a taxpayer, my expectation of our commission is that they never let something like this happen. Never.

Thank you, commissioners Pitman and Jones for demanding all the facts be given to those accountable — the commission.

TJ Smith

Billings

