Letter to the editor: Community, teachers, students need your vote for mill levy

As a teacher, I know that access to resources and classes can have lasting effects on a student. As a parent, I know that I want my children's school to be able to fill any learning gaps they might have, encourage them to excel, and find the spark that ignites the fire of a lifelong learner. As president of the teachers union, I know all too often our teachers come to the classroom with passion and enthusiasm only to have that stymied by budget constraints and lack of resources. Imagine what our schools would look like if every teacher got to implement that great idea.

School finances are hard and complicated to understand. I say that humbly. School District 2 educates 10% of Montana's children. The local community is responsible for 20% of our budget. Without a mill levy, we will be operating on just 80% of what the state feels is the most we can spend. I can't imagine a world where 80% is OK. Would you want your doctor to be correct 80% of the time? Would you want 80% of your mail delivered? Could your household live well and successfully on only 80% of what was needed? Eighty percent shouldn't be OK for Billings or for our 17,000 students. Your community, your teachers, and our students needs you to vote yes for the on July 7. On behalf of the Billings Education Association, I encourage you to vote for the Billings Public Schools Elementary Mill Levy.