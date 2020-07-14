Letter to the editor: Compassion for all people

I respect the premise that has sustained our Society in the USA for 244 years, that we have the right to peacefully assemble within the parameters of the law. In reference to the Presidential Birthday Parade on June 14 in Columbus, sponsored by the Stillwater County Republican Central Committee: In our Society based upon our individual faiths, I feel that equal consideration be given to George Floyd and the many others, and their families, who will not have the opportunity to celebrate their future birthdays. Also, let us remember the 113,000 and counting USA deaths from COVID-19 whose families will not be able to celebrate a future birthday together.