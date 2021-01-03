Letter to the editor: Complete vaccination plan is needed

It’s concerning that our state hasn’t developed a complete plan for immunizing the public against COVID. We have the vaccine and it has been given to the easiest groups to capture. Now, how are we going to deliver to the various groups identified? Walgreens and CVS can’t staff to get this done? Who else will be provided the vaccine to administer? Do we set up appointments, stand in line for hours? It doesn’t seem that the various states have done enough planning to get the general public immunized in a timely manner.