Letter to the editor: Concerned about the future of the GOP

I am a former Republican who is fiscally conservative and socially liberal, much like the GOP once was. Now, I am very concerned about the future of the party.

What is the GOP fixation with all things related to sex and reproduction? Why are they willing to spend more money to repair the damage caused by climate change than commit money to prevent it? Why support a medical/industrial/insurance complex that delivers inferior health care at a far greater cost than other developed countries, rather than try to fix it? And why support political candidates who are unwilling to concede a loss in free and fair elections, rather than try to determine why they lost?

If you look at demographics, the Republican party is doomed to the ash-bin of history unless it starts appealing to a broader base. Young people want us to combat climate change. They want us to fix our mediocre health care system. They want the ability to decide whether or when to have children, not mandated pregnancy. They want free and fair elections, where losers concede instead of blowing up the system. Is this really too much for them to ask?

Our baby boom generation will soon be dying out and Gen Z will become the voting majority. And, according to the Census Bureau, whites in this country will become a minority by 2045 so, like it or not the GOP better start learning how to function in a younger, multi-cultural nation.

These are the realities, folks, and Republicans better start looking beyond the next election or two and make some major course corrections. If not, the GOP will be in the minority for a long time to come.

Bob Balhiser

Helena