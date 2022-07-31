Letter to the editor: Conditions in homeless camp are appalling

Recently my rent was raised by $300 a month. I’ve almost lost my housing overnight.

I visited Missoula's sanctioned tent campsite (near Walmart on Mullan) for those experiencing homelessness. Typically, 80-100 of our neighbors live in the camp each day.

I was horrified at the unsanitary conditions caused by infrequent garbage and porta-potty pickups and little water, except a couple bottles for the dispensers, if they are lucky, each day.

Camp residents have demanded humane living conditions.

Instead, people are cited for taking water nearby and blamed for the appearances. All the while, city officials ordered all shade structures removed forcing many to instead live in our alleys.

Access to water, a sanitary living environment, and shade are human rights.

A Red Cross first aid tent would be helpful with the increasing number of medical emergencies, including heatstroke. All due to the inhumane and disheartening conditions the city has imposed.

City officials must stop harming many of our most vulnerable neighbors. We must consider forcing a change in how our community respects people that are trying hard enough to survive every day.

Tyler Steinebach

Missoula