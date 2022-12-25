 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Confidence in upcoming legislature

Our leaders in Helena are very capable and I believe will do a very good job. Although new to the legislature, I am familiar with leaders and leadership. On both sides of the aisle, I find good and very capable people in the legislature. I have a strong note of confidence in the (upcoming) president of the Montana Senate, Sen. Jason Ellsworth and speaker of the Montana House of Representatives, Rep. Matt Regier. I find great value in setting people up for success and accentuating the positive, the good and the anticipation of a very productive Montana 68th Legislature.

Mike Yakawich

Billings

