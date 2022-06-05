Letter to the editor: Confronting the great gun plague will not be easy

Eventually legislation, appropriate to our Montana Constitution and the Heller v D.C. federal gun rights decision, must articulate: “Every Montanan, not a felon or insane but properly trained on the use of a registered firearm, has a right to keep that operable firearm in his or her home, without openly carrying that weapon outside of home absent appropriate permission, or to conceal that weapon from the sight of others.”

This summer’s U.S. Supreme Court's New York decision may further broaden an individual’s right outside the home to include “bearing arms” which so many are already flaunting and using to intimidate others abiding the law. In my view, since we are already experiencing catastrophically fatal detriment to many innocents, the upcoming decision, if not carefully drawn, will imperil the entire Second Amendment relied upon by our fine organized militia organization.

There’s about to be a lot of friction in the process of achieving civic equilibrium that comports with our state and federal constitutions. Confronting the great gun plague will not be easy nor will the outcome be soon or certain. Sometimes you eat the bear and sometimes the bear eats you.

John Driscoll

Helena

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0