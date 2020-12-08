Letter to the editor: Congress should pass Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

Climate change is an issue that’s come up a lot this election season.

A friend in Columbia, Missouri, tells me that there are “Vote Climate” signs all over the place, a town that had catastrophic flooding last year.

People from all walks of life, not just those hit hard by the impacts of our changing climate, from the hurricanes to the wildfires, are clamoring for solutions. Congress needs to act no matter who gets elected.

One bipartisan solution is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. If Congress passed this into law, we’d all see a monthly dividend check that we could spend as we see fit, the creation of 2.1 million additional good paying jobs, and a 40% reduction in our emissions within 12 years. The government will not keep any of the fees collected, so the size of the government will not grow.

Republicans and Democrats are both on board, cosponsoring this bill together. The majority of Americans support Congress taking action on climate change, including more than half of Republican millennial voters.

We can’t keep hitting the snooze alarm on climate change. I’d love to see our federal legislators support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.