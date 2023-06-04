It seems to me, after reading the recent article by Tom Lutey, that the issues surrounding the Cottonwood Decision can be boiled down to this: that the conservative coalitions are interested in protecting their priority of sustaining the logging industry, regardless of environmental impacts, specifically of wildlife.

All this while the environmental organizations are saying these factors must be taken into consideration for the well-being and sustainability of our national treasures, including the animals who live here. Again, we see one value pitted against another — money over Mother Nature.