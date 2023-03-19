I recently finished reading a great book called “Strength to Strength,” written by Arthur C. Brooks. The book talked about the strength of being young, and the strength of being older/retired. I’m going to focus on the older/retired, for which I’m qualified.

The author points out that so many retired folks sit around the table, or meet their “ol' cronies” for coffee every morning, and complain about all the things wrong with our country (politically and socially), how great things used to be, and all that’s wrong with the young generation. The problem is that it solves nothing, but somehow makes them feel better while they worry.

The author then makes a profound point — the retired generation has so much experience and talents they’ve built upon over the years, and are letting it go to waste. Therein lies my plea to anyone who is now retired (and still reading) to consider.

I urge you to get involved with something worthwhile in the way of community service, and put your talents, now that you have time, to invest in something meaningful. If you have serious concerns or simply want to have a positive impact on someone’s life, young or old, or yes, even yourself, consider getting involved with a civic organization that you identify with or have a passion for.

I have been, and still am, very involved with the Optimists. There are currently six Optimist clubs in Billings, serving the youth and the community as best they can, serving independently as well as working together on some major projects.

Whatever service organization you might consider joining and helping out with, I can assure you that you’ll very likely get more back, much more than you give. I welcome any inquiry, should you like to learn more about what Optimists here in Billings/Yellowstone County do for the youth and the community.

Edward O. Hoem

Billings