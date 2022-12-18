Letter to the editor: Consider donating to NOVA

The year 2022 is coming quickly to an end. At NOVA Center for the Performing Arts the year has been busy and exciting with a variety of productions, classes and camps — everything from improv to grand opera.

As a member of the board of directors, I want to extend my thanks to the staff, volunteers and performers for all their hard work and dedication to our theater. NOVA couldn't exist or succeed without their efforts and commitment. Billings is privileged to have a thriving arts community that enriches our lives and NOVA plays an important role. Theater is more than just a well crafted show. It is also a place for learning a variety of skills — writing, acting, singing, costuming, set building, lighting and sound, and cooperation. NOVA provides all of these.

In May 2023, NOVA will celebrate 10 years as a community theater. Over those 10 years we have been supported by many loyal and generous members of the Billings community and surrounding areas. That support has allowed us to provide high quality productions in many theatrical genres. It sustained us through the lockdowns of 2020. Looking forward to our 2022-2023 season, we want to continue providing the best productions we can offer. On behalf of the NOVA board members, I urge you to consider donating to NOVA to help with our mission of providing the highest quality theater productions and education to the benefit and enrichment of the Billings area.

NOVA, 2317 Montana Avenue, 406-591-9535, novabillings.org.

Karen Postema

Laurel