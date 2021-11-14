Letter to the editor: Consider others and get the COVID vaccine

I have gotten all three vaccines. I bit the bullet and chose to get the booster along with the flu shot. Next on my agenda are two more shots that could offset any future medical issues. To each their own. True to form, there is no right or wrong way to making a decision that is imperative to the overall health and well-being of every single individual in your life. Family, grandchildren, friends and coworkers.

Think for a moment of all the strangers you encounter daily. Being vaccinated offers some immunity, but there is no guarantee that you won’t contract a breakthrough case. There may be ramifications, but it sure beats the alternative.

I’m not a spring chicken, but I’d like to think and believe that I have a few more good years left. This nasty virus is insidious and the vaccine is not an impenetrable wall either. It can still rear its ugly head and reach out with its tentacles, striking without warning with dire consequences. Just like the devil, COVID is out to steal, kill and destroy anyone in its path. All of us can and should remain vigilant, present a united front, and push back with all our might until we can stand on a firm foundation together. Lest we rest on our laurels and not take this virus as a serious foe.

Jennie Bodine

Billings

