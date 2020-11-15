Letter to the editor: Consider the view from the top

It is fitting that the Trump debacle ended in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Trump had tweeted that his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, would be making an important announcement at the Four Seasons. That was news to the hotel which — oops — wanted nothing to do with the president. The scramble was on to find a Four Seasons that would provide a stage, and that is why Giuliani held his news conference in a parking lot between a sex toy store and a crematorium. This is not parody. No one could make this stuff up.

I am not gloating but only pointing out the desperate and often self-debasing measures Trump’s followers will take in order to construct a reality to please their master and themselves. No matter how relieved, I cannot gloat about Trump’s losing the election because he caused too much damage: to people’s lives, to the rule of law, to democracy, and worst of all, to truth. One doesn’t gloat when one stops a dangerous slide at the very edge of a cliff. That is the work ahead of us: picking our way back up that hill toward sunlight and truth and extending a hand to those who need help getting there. I would guess that many are ready and willing to make a final leap into darkness, but I invite everyone to consider checking out the view from the top.