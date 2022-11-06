Letter to the editor: Conspiracy theories

Conspiracy theories (CTs): false, made-up, scary, crazy. Is intellectual laziness the primary reason for CTs? Is it just easier to play along with someone who is vocally extremely loud, repetitive and somehow convincing simply because they are wide-eyed and do not diverge from their belief path? When attempts might be made to CTers to suggest that their allegiance may be misplaced they simply turn up the volume to a deafening roar, refusing to do the hard work of serious debate.

Additionally, critical thinking is virtually unknown to CTs. Followers of CTers usually always identify a scapegoat upon whom to heap responsibility: political, economic or otherwise. Whenever or wherever there exists a significant problem or crisis we humans feel so good when we can selfrighteously point our fingers of blame toward someone or group.

CT followers also do not wish to simply say that they do not know the answer to a presenting problem and to pledge themselves to do some serious intellectual research (of credible sources). This takes work, effort and struggle.

Is it not irrational also to scapegoat a human group when we ourselves belong to some human group ourselves and if we lived by such rules...our turn will likely also come sooner or later to be the subject of some CT.

So, in the long run conspiracy theorizing likely becomes self defeating. Such falsities leave us feeling empty and devoid of the richness and beauty of truth and integrity.

George Sorensen

Billings