Letter to the editor: Constitutional protections are at risk

The Montana Constitution is in peril and its consequential protections towards citizens are at risk. I am an intern at the Montana Public Interest Research Group. The current Montana constitution has offered protections for us for over 50 years. It guarantees our right to privacy, right to a clean and healthful environment, and the right to oversee government proceedings. These rights are important because they guarantee public land and water access.
Public access to land and water means a lot in Montana. We use our access to land and water for hunting and fishing which is more than a part of our income; it is our way of life. A future where private entities can control which natural land and water sources are available for public use is not a future for the average Montanan. It is a future for the wealthy elite. I am writing today as a call to action for defending our constitution. A growing majority of state legislators plan to hold a constitutional convention to replace it entirely. The voters of Montana should protect our rights by voting against those who plan to strip our rights from us.
Liam Edwards
Missoula