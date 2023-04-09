I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised that the Montana Freedom Caucus has embraced yet another screwball idea from the right wing fever swamp — the “Constitutional Sheriff” (“Constitutional sheriff’s status Advances”, Billings Gazette, April 2).

I had hoped this report was an April Fool’s joke, but it is not. SB 272 seeks to amend the Montana Constitution to state “Historical powers of the sheriff may not be transferred from, or delegated to any person or entity outside the control of the sheriff.” The “Historical powers” are not enumerated or specified. The Sheriff of Nottingham was allowed to hang Robin Hood, is that one of them?

The word “sheriff” doesn’t appear anywhere in either the United States or the Montana Constitution. The “Constitutional Sheriff” is a relatively recent (1970s) invention of the rabid right to circumvent and undercut the laws of the hated federal government. The concept has no legal validity. The idea belongs in the same bucket as “sovereign citizens,” “citizen’s grand juries” and “citizen’s arrests.”

Sheriffs have no authority beyond that granted to them by the local jurisdiction and they may not ignore or nullify any federal or state statute they don’t like. SB 272 has passed out of committee on a 7-4 party line vote. If they should actually succeed in amending the Montana Constitution with SB 272 it will face an immediate challenge based on the United States Constitution. Don’t these clowns have anything better to do with their time?

Phillip Parker

Billings