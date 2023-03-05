I would like to thank Senator Jason Small for sponsoring, Senate Bill 340, An Act Establishing Limits on Cost Sharing Amount for Insulin Prescriptions.

There are 77,000 people in Montana that have diabetes and nearly 30,000 take insulin. One in four people with diabetes who take insulin report rationing their insulin due to cost, 26% take less than prescribed and 23% skip doses weekly.

Insulin prices are out of control. The cost of managing diabetes is unsustainable, people should not have to choose between medication and other life essentials including housing, utilities and food.

A study estimates the cost of production for a vial of insulin is between $3.69 and $6.16. Pricing of insulin is complex just as the disease itself. There are numerous stakeholders in the supply chain. There is no agreed upon price of any insulin formulation and the supply chain lacks transparency, leading to high costs of insulin at the point of sale.

SB 340 is a start in making insulin more affordable at the point of sale. This bill would require that co-payment/cost sharing limitation to be no more than $35 for a 30-day supply of insulin, regardless of the amount or type prescribed.

There are 22 states that have passed insulin copay cap legislation, let’s make Montana the 23rd state.

Making insulin more affordable improves the health and well-being for those whose life depends on it.

Contact your senator to vote yes on SB 340.

Lisa Ranes RD CDCES

Billings