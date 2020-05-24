Letter to the editor: Continue distancing, cleaning to stop virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our local public health agency, RiverStone Health, has been carefully using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, and applying their recommendations as needed to keep this community safe.

The guidance on frequent, thorough hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, and covering coughs and sneezes is still important to preventing and slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Even as businesses reopen, we can’t go back to the way things were before the pandemic. The virus is still in the community. There is no effective vaccine to prevent it and no effective treatment for those who become seriously ill with it.

Everyone needs to continue the improved cleaning and personal hygiene practices that were added in March. More than ever, social distancing is important, as is use of masks when you are not able to keep an appropriate distance.

We know that individuals can have no symptoms but still carry and transmit the virus. Some are “super spreaders” who can infect many. Wearing a mask can decrease our chance of getting the virus and also transmitting the virus. Wearing a mask is the responsible thing to do.