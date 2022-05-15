Letter to the editor: Continue to fight for women's rights

Recently, a draft opinion was leaked from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade, which is the case that protects the legality of abortions nationwide. However, I don't believe that the majority of people realize just what this means.

Medical abortion is the safest way to terminate an unwanted or unhealthy pregnancy. Many people don’t seem to realize that even if abortion is illegal, it will still be done. There are other, much more dangerous ways to terminate a pregnancy.

Getting an abortion can, in many cases, be necessary. In some instances, the mother could perish if the pregnancy continues. In other cases, there are minors who would not be able to care for a child. However, for many, their concern is for the bodily autonomy of women, and what will happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned. What comes next? This is about women’s rights, which is a battle we have and must continue to fight.