Letter to the editor: COOL labeling needed

Ranchers need help.

The Governor of Montana and the Congressional delegation need to reduce the meatpacker control of the Livestock Industry. Live cattle prices have decreased significantly and the meatpackers’ profits have greatly increased, as beef prices remain high.

Governor Bullock, Senators Daines and Tester as well as Representative Gianforte must demand County of Origin Labeling.

Consumers should be able to see where their food comes from. U.S. Ranchers produce a high quality product. U.S. Consumers ought to be able to determine where their meat comes from and be able to by U.S. products if they choose.

The meatpackers are the ones who don’t want COOL. 85% of the meat packing industry is controlled by four companies. Those multinational companies want to sell cheap imported beef from other countries right next to domestic raised beef. These companies don’t want COOL so that consumers cannot tell the difference between domestic high quality beef and imported beef. The multinational companies make more profits and local ranchers suffer.

The meatpackers supported the lawsuit that stopped COOL. Now the meatpackers want to place a “Made in USA” label on imported beef.