Letter to the editor: Cooney’s public service is a 'real' job

Rep. Greg Gianforte thinks that Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney’s lifetime of public service in Montana doesn’t count as a real job. I disagree with Gianforte. Cooney has worked with Gov. Bullock to better the lives of all Montanans, and not just the wealthy. He has fought against Gianforte’s efforts to privatize Montana’s schools, and wants to keep our tax dollars in our public schools. He has worked to fund our schools sufficiently. He has fought to keep our public lands in public hands. He continues to work at keeping health care affordable for all Montanans, even those with pre-existing conditions. I value the very real job Cooney is doing for Montana and has done for over 25 years.