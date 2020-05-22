Letter to the editor: Cooney, Schreiner are good for Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the Democratic primary for governor, I’m voting for Mike Cooney and Casey Schreiner. A state’s wellbeing and that of its citizens depend on the policies adopted by the Legislature and signed by the governor.

There’s a lot at stake for all Montanans in the next legislative session. We cannot allow Montana to follow the same path as Kansas or Wisconsin. They are proof that extremist-led state houses and governors’ offices destroy economies and gut public services.

In this primary, we have a choice between two fierce advocates for Montanans with a track record we can count on, or an unknown newcomer.

Mike and Casey have been living and working in Montana their entire lives. Both have been standing up on behalf of Montana families — using their voices to represent working Montanans. I have worked shoulder to shoulder with these two friends to protect pensions and defend against privatizers and profiteers.

Mike and Casey have the experience it takes to run this state and they have a record of doing what’s right. Now, more than ever, it’s up to Montanans to pick a candidate with proven leadership cred who can win the general election in November.

Amanda Curtis