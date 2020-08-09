Letter to the editor: Cooney will help us recover

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not all businessmen make good public servants. "Body Slammer" Greg Gianforte voted himself millions in tax cuts during his short stint in Washington. Now why does he want to be Montana's governor — more tax cuts for himself and his cronies?

Rep. Gianforte's focus is always on the bottom line — no concern about the thousands of lives lost and continue to be lost from COVID-19, or public education, or access to public lands (remember he sued us to deny access to public lands), or affordable health care, etc.

Someone has to pay taxes to fund basic public services — firefighters, police, teachers, hospitals, schools, etc. Are tax cuts going to be on the backs of those who can least afford it? What programs will be cut?

We know Gianforte doesn't support health insurance from his votes to abolish the Affordable Care Act.

The ACA is desperately needed especially now with so many Montanans losing jobs and now many faced with new pre-existing conditions.

It is critical to elect a governor whose focus is on Montanans' well-being. We need Mike Cooney's many years of public service experience to help us recover from this pandemic and economic crisis.

Elaine Bauer

Billings

