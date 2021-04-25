Letter to the editor: Corruption among Montana Supreme Court judges

Thank you for keeping the citizens of Billings updated on the unethical behavior of the Montana Supreme Court judges regarding internal communication using state email, state equipment and time to influence legislation. The SCJ are taking polls and communicating among themselves about legislation and pressuring the Legislature to vote in a manner that aligns with their agenda. This story is critical in understanding corruption in our state. The citizens of the United States are waking up and we are appalled at the widespread corruption at the state and federal level in this beautiful country that was to be the land of the free.
I ask that you continue digging into this story and expose the corruption to the fullest extent. This is not about Republican legislators vs. the Supreme Court Judges. This is about Supreme Court Judges’ unethical behavior, their disdain for the good people of The Last Best Place, and dishonorable conduct with regards to the law. These actions are not to be taken lightly and are impeachable offenses.
I also ask that you investigate Judge Jessica Fehr’s email communication, specifically in regard to any discussion about elections and absentee ballots. Are there emails to and from the Supreme Court judges or the Bullock administration regarding unilaterally changing the absentee ballot voting law in the 2020 election? I find it curious that a judge with only two years tenure illegally re-wrote the election law and it held.
Kelsey Heser
Billings