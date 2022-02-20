Letter to the editor: Cost of climate change increasing

Recently, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a report detailing 20 different, billion-dollar climate and weather related disasters in 2021. This makes 2021 the most expensive year for climate related events in our nation’s history. Here in Montana, we've experienced 12 extreme weather events costing us upward of $5 billion over the last decade.

Sometimes, politicians argue that we can't afford the solutions needed to tackle climate change. With these increasingly eye-popping price tags, it’s time to ask a different question: how can we afford not to?

Right now President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) Act awaits action. I realize that BBB isn't perfect, but it moves America forward in profound ways. BBB will help put the U.S. on a course to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and creates a program that will save the average family $500. All of these efforts will have real and lasting impacts for every Montanan.

BBB will be the most decisive action our country has ever taken to confront the climate crisis. Sen. Jon Tester has been working behind the scenes to build consensus on practical solutions that make sense for Montana. We need our elected leaders to follow his lead, pass BBB and get it to the president’s desk for his signature. Otherwise, you and I will continue to sign massive checks to cover the cost of preventable climate-related disasters for decades to come.

Shelby Fisher

Missoula

