The Billings Gazette recently published a lopsided article about a lawsuit that a Montana conservation organization won regarding Canada lynx. The author of the article, Tom Lutey, never bothered to report that 100 conservation organizations from across the United States support the "Cottonwood Decision.”

Lutey never bothered to report that the Cottonwood decision arose from political interference by a high-ranking government official that resigned because of her indefensible actions. Lutey never reported that the U.S. Supreme Court refused to re-hear the case after a federal court in Montana and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Cottonwood.

Lutey never bothered to ask Senators Tester or Daines whether they support political interference in the management of our National Forests. Lutey didn’t contact anyone from the Cottonwood conservation organization about the case.

Montanans from all across the state read the Billings Gazette. We deserve better than the lazy reporting we got on the recent article about a local conservation working to ensure our National Forests are managed using science, not politics.

Thomas Thornton

Bozeman