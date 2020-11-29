Letter to the editor: Count your blessings

By the time you're reading this, Thanksgiving is probably stuffed away. Though the day is past, one can still pause and reflect. Take a gratitude inventory every day that you are blessed with. No need to wait for a special occasion.

Oh, I can hear most right now mumbling and complaining of what is there to do a happy dance about? For starters, you’re breathing and can always start your day over. Offer up some praise and give glory to the one above. Take stock of all you have; some pluses and minuses. At least with COVID we have something to talk about besides the weather. We are going through a time like none other nor experienced before and let us hope we don’t again. Just think of what you can regale your grandchildren with tales of.