Letter to the editor: Country is headed in the wrong direction

I don’t consider myself the smartest person. I am not right 100% of the time. I am however smart enough and right enough to know this country, my country, has proven it’s headed in the wrong direction. When we have the wealthy, the powerful and our elected officials spewing stories for selfish and self-serving reasons and have so many either believing or excepting them we will implode.

These stories disappear when we, no matter our moral or political beliefs, view these stories as they are meant. They are meant to create anger within the gullible and like-minded fools. These lies (conspiracy theories) will continue to pollute every conceivable media source when enough of us buy into them or believe them.

Is it that we actually have a certain number of people who lack the intelligence and common sense to interpret this garbage properly? Is it that we have a number of people who are so embedded on one side of our divide they see these stories as a weapon against the other side?

I believe both to be true. I wish such people would see they are adding nothing but negatives for the rest of us, the majority of us. I wish the wealthy, the powerful and our elected who choose this road would be looked upon for what they truly are. They are self-serving, thoughtless egotists who don’t care about truth or the divide they cause. We must demand this rhetoric end and help interpret it as evil.

Keith Isaacson

Deer Lodge