Letter to the editor: Country needs leadership during crisis

When there were 15 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said, “We have it under control and it will be all over soon.” There are more than 1.4 million people who have been identified as positive. Along with that there are more than 87,700 people who have succumbed to the disease. A far cry from “15 and over soon.” We need leadership during this crisis. Oh, and the stock market is not the only indicator for economic success.