Letter to the editor: County Commissioners are biased

I agree with everything Pam Rogina wrote in her letter to the editor on April 25. The bids for the beer sales at the Metra were turned in to the County Commissioners sometime in the middle of March. As yet, those bids have not been released to the public and are not on the present Commissioners’ agenda. Why weren't these bids treated like any other bids received? For instance, opened on the night received and read aloud to the interested public and then awarded. Instead these two bids received were passed off to a committee for assessment without being read aloud and never mentioned again, so far.
It seems to me that these three county commissioners have some sort of vendetta against the Breakfast Exchange Club who was one of the bidders for this contract. Why wouldn't the commissioners want these funds to stay with the many non-profits that the club has supported for more than 40 years, instead of going to a private entity? This whole process is baffling to me.
Lois Morrison
Billings